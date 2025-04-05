'Noor has a lovely wrong ’un': Kuldeep ahead of spin battle

Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

While Kuldeep has taken five wickets from three games at an economy rate of less than six, Noor is currently on top of wicket-takers’ list with nine victims and an ER of 6.83

CSK’s Noor Ahmad during a practice session in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Being practitioners of the same ‘art form’, the world’s leading left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav finds young Afghan bowler Noor Ahmed fascinating and terms his fast-paced googly as a delivery which batters find it difficult to pick up.


Kuldeep and Noor have been in good form for their respective teams and a lot will hinge on them when Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in an away game here on Saturday.


Kuldeep YadavKuldeep Yadav


While Kuldeep has taken five wickets from three games at an economy rate of less than six, Noor is currently on top of wicket-takers’ list with nine victims and an ER of 6.83.

“He is bowling really well and I know him personally. He is someone who is trying to learn from everyone. We had a chat last night as well. I was sitting with him and we had a chat about how to go about the leg-spin,” Kuldeep told media persons during the pre-match media conference.

“And obviously, he has a lovely wrong ‘un and with that kind of a pace, it’s very difficult for a batter to pick,” the India international said.

“.....and especially when you play in Chennai, it’s always very difficult to score against any wrist spinner,” said Kuldeep, on a match that is being billed as a battle against Noor.

IPL 2025 Kuldeep Yadav delhi capitals chennai super kings cricket news sports news Sports Update

