Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Barcas Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

Barca’s Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Madrid
Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1. He said he informed the referee

Barca’s Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

Alejandro Balde. Pic/AFP

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde said he was targeted by racist insults from fans at an away game at Getafe in La Liga.


“I received racist insults, something that shouldn’t happen, and I think I should say it here,” Balde said during a post-game television interview on Movistar on Saturday.


Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1. He said he informed the referee.

