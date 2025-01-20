Barca’s Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1. He said he informed the referee

Alejandro Balde. Pic/AFP

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde said he was targeted by racist insults from fans at an away game at Getafe in La Liga.

“I received racist insults, something that shouldn’t happen, and I think I should say it here,” Balde said during a post-game television interview on Movistar on Saturday.

Balde, who is Black, said he heard the insults in the first half of a game that ended 1-1. He said he informed the referee.

