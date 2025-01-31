Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy innings in 13 years lasts 15 balls

Approximately, 5000 people made their appearance to witness Virat Kohli's feature in the Ranji Trophy. It was all fun until Railways' speedster Himanshu Sangwan bowled Kohli's off-stump in the 28th over of Delhi's first innings. After the stalwart's dismissal, the majority of the crowd started to move out of the stadium

Virat Kohli, Himanshu Sangwan (Pic: X)

The much-hyped Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy innings after 13 years lasted for just 15 deliveries. This has also fueled the fire related to his form and lean patch in the game.

The frequent chants of 'RCB, RCB' and 'Kohli, Kohli' dried up as the superstar took the long walk back to the dressing room, giving the railway employee Sangwan the most prized scalp of his career.

Ahead of his first domestic red-ball appearance since November 2012, Virat Kohli was seen training with former India coach Sanjay Bangar to work on his weaknesses that crept up on the tour of Australia.

More specifically, it was the ball outside the off-stump that haunted the former India captain on the two-month-long tour Down Under.

Kohli came out to bat to a loud reception following the leg before the dismissal of Yash Dhull at about 10.30 am local time, which was an hour into the day's play.

It was left-arm pacer Rahul Sharma who first got to bowl at the cricketing icon and with a spring in his stride, he bowled a yorker down the leg-side only to realise that he overstepped.

Considering the batter in front, Rahul went for that little extra in his following ball and it turned out to be another no-ball.

In the next over bowled by medium pacer Kunal Yadav, Kohli tried to assert himself and played and missed twice to a ball pitched on his vulnerable zone -- wide outside the off-stump.

After collecting two singles, Kohli decided to dominate the opposition right-arm pacer Sangwan in this particular over.

Standing way outside the crease, Kohli disdainfully dispatched Sangwan towards the straight boundary.

It was still the first session and the ball was doing a bit but in his attempt to dominate Sangwan, the very next ball, Kohli went for an expansive drive off a good length delivery but missed it completely to see his off-stump shattered.

The ball seamed back in contributing to Kohli's downfall.

He had a quick look at the surface before trudging back to the pavilion and with him his sea of fans headed towards the exit door. The fans will return for Kohli's second essay which could be on day three.

Sangwan's wild celebration was on the expected lines. He had just taken the wicket of his life.

