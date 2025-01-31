Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli pulls huge crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Over 12,000 spectators turn up to watch Delhi v Railways for a glimpse of Virat Kohli, who was playing his first domestic red-ball game since 2012

Virat Kohli encourages his teammates while fielding

With his aura and intensity, Virat Kohli could bend anything to his will. But, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, his mere presence was enough to “inspire” and “overwhelm” his teammates and opponents alike in one of the most keenly followed matches in the history of Ranji Trophy. When he saw the long queue of spectators jostling to enter the stadium much before the first ball was delivered in Kohli’s comeback game in domestic red-ball cricket, his Delhi teammate Navdeep Saini was convinced that this was not going to be just another first-class match.

Kohli, their idol

Saini said that for most of the team’s young players who have grown up idolising Kohli and watching his exploits on TV, sharing the space with the maestro was a “different thing” altogether. “His energy is so high, automatically our energy level also goes up with him around. Then his effort, whenever he is batting, fielding or in gym, his intensity, it is always 110 percent,” Saini said at the end of first day’s play between Delhi and Railways.

Spectators throng the Gautam Gambhir Stand at the Kotla for Day One of the Ranji Trophy game between hosts Delhi and Railways. Pics/PTI

“As we were coming in the morning we saw the long line and realised that this is going to be different...The fans would just pour in,” the pacer added. Upendra Yadav negated Delhi’s early advantage with a resolute 95 to steer Railways to 241 on day one of their tie dominated by Kohli’s grand return to domestic cricket after 13 years.

“It’s a matter of great pride, sharing the dressing room, standing in the slips near him, standing in the ground, the bowlers looking to seek his guidance... it’s a great learning experience,” Saini said. Such was the excitement around his return that the DDCA officials were forced to open extra stands due to a crowd of over 10,000, which is not heard of for a Ranji Trophy game. Delhi Police also had resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd at the stadium.

“Generally when we play Ranji Trophy match we don’t see this kind of crowd, so it feels pretty good when a big player comes and plays with you. It was overwhelming. The kind of crowd that you get to see in IPL, the atmosphere was similar today,” admitted Upendra Yadav. The pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal exploited the early morning conditions to reduce Railways to 66 for five in the first session before Upendra and veteran spinner Karn Sharma (50 off 105) forged a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket.

No pressure for Railways

Asked if they were under pressure seeing such a huge crowd for a first-class match, Upendra said, “We were not under pressure because of the big crowd, we did not throw away our wickets, the credit must go to Delhi bowlers. “But the intensity was very high today as compared to any other Ranji Trophy match. The crowd too played a big part. We are all entertainers and good crowd also makes us feel good,” he added.

The number of spectators is expected to swell on the second day when Kohli comes out to bat. “So how do we maintain composure when Virat bhaiya comes out to bat, we had our bowlers’ meeting and we have made our plans, but I will obviously not share with you guys. “We don’t need to get carried away by the atmosphere. We just have to bowl in the good length area. We were inspired, but we are not under pressure,” he said.

