Breaking News
Coming soon: Greenfield access controlled road between Mumbai, MMR
Pier cage of under-construction Mumbai Metro-4 collapses in Kurla
Powai Police organise anti-drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai
Elderly woman falls into creek in Thane, rescued
4,066 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed to collector's office across state
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Rahane Lads unbeaten knocks help Mumbai secure 127 run lead vs Meghalaya

Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Lad's unbeaten knocks help Mumbai secure 127-run lead vs Meghalaya

Updated on: 31 January,2025 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

In reply, Mumbai lost their both openers, Amogh Bhatkal (28) and Ayush Mhatre (5) early

Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Lad's unbeaten knocks help Mumbai secure 127-run lead vs Meghalaya

Rahane and Siddhesh Lad during their 170-run stand. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Lad's unbeaten knocks help Mumbai secure 127-run lead vs Meghalaya
x
00:00

After a disappointing game against Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) last week, defending champions Mumbai bounced back strongly, first by bowling out Meghalaya for a mere 86 and then securing a lead of 127 runs with eight wickets in hand at stumps on Day One of their must-win Elite Group ‘A’ match at the MCA-BKC ground on Thursday.


Unlike the game against J&K, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first and the decision paid dividends as Mumbai pacers Shardul Thakur (4-43), Mohit Avasthi (3-27) and Sylvester D’Souza (2-14) bundled out Meghalaya inside 25 overs before lunch.


Also Read: How snooker stalwart Adit Raja works and plays!


The highlight of the innings was Thakur’s fiery bowling spell (11-3-43-4), which included a hat-trick when he dismissed Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar and Jaskirat Sachdeva, all for ducks in his second and the innings’ third over. Avasthi, who disturbed opener Arpit Bhatewara’s (2) furniture on the first ball of the fourth over, reduced the visitors to 2 for 6. Though the visitors lost their top six batters with the scoreboard reading just two, No.10 Himan Phukan (28 off 24, 3x4, 2x6) and No. 9 Anish Charak (17, 3x4) stitched together a 42-run stand off 45 balls to help Meghalaya reach 86 all out.

In reply, Mumbai lost their both openers, Amogh Bhatkal (28) and Ayush Mhatre (5) early. However, one-drop Siddhesh Lad (89 not out, 11x4, 1x6) and Rahane (83 not out, 9x4, 1x6) played sensible knocks. Lad reached his half-century with a cracking pull shot for four off pacer Nafees Siddique (0-33), while Rahane followed suit in the same over to bring up his first fifty of the season with a single. The duo shared an unbeaten 170-run partnership.

Meanwhile, India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, who was part of Mumbai’s playing XI in the previous red-ball game, had a net session at the BKC ground on Thursday, facing net bowlers to prepare for the white-ball challenge. Rohit will be joining Team India for the ODI series against England starting in Nagpur on February 6.

Brief scores
Meghalaya 86 all out (H Phukan 28; S Thakur 4-43, M Avasthi 3-27, S D’Souza 2-14) v Mumbai 213-2 (S Lad 89*, A Rahane 83*; A Charak 1-50)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shardul thakur ajinkya rahane rohit sharma jammu and kashmir sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK