MCA to organise third edition of T20 Mumbai League after IPL 18

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

MCA Secy Abhay Hadap

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Council held an emergent meeting on Friday, when they decided to organise the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League after the completion of IPL-18 in May.  


“We have decided to organise the T20 Mumbai League. We will be planning to schedule it after the completion of IPL from May 26 or 27 to June 5,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told Sunday mid-day.  


The final of the IPL-18 is scheduled to be played on May 25.


When asked about the difficulties in organising the tournament just after the conclusion of IPL, Hadap said: “We will get permission from BCCI for the scheduled period. We feel MCA’s T20 League is necessary considering the future of our players. There will be eight teams participating in the T20 tournament, which will provide players an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Triumph Knights emerged champions in the inaugural T20 Mumbai League in 2018. Meanwhile, Hadap also revealed that the MCA will soon initiate the process to inaugurate the association’s cricket museum.

