Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for their second home fixture of the season as they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash, PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves addressed the media and hinted at possible changes in the playing XI following the team’s first loss of the season.

During the pre-match press conference, Gonsalves was cautious about revealing team strategies but admitted that fans could expect a minor alteration in the side. “We have a well-balanced squad. We have a good set of pace bowlers, a good set of spinners and a very good batting line-up. Hence, we do have a very balanced unit. You might see a slight change tomorrow in the playing combination. I cannot discuss or say anything about it, but you will see tomorrow,” he stated, as per a PBKS press release.

Punjab will be keen to bounce back after their narrow defeat to Rajasthan Royals last Saturday. Addressing questions on whether the team had failed to capitalize on home conditions, Gonsalves brushed aside the notion of home advantage in the IPL.

“We had been to Ahmedabad and we beat Gujarat. It was their home and they lost there. We went to Lucknow and we beat them at their home. So, there is no home advantage in IPL. I just feel that Rajasthan played better on the given day and that's it.”

He also emphasised the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket and the minimal role pitch conditions play in a 40-over match. "I really don't see any major change in the wickets in just a 40-over game. There is nothing much to it. 20-20 is all about who does well on that given day. If you see CSK, which has been one of the top teams, they have lost in the last few games. It does not mean that they are a bad team or not doing well. It is very early in the tournament to judge anyone. We have just started," Gonsalves added.

The PBKS vs CSK encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Following this match, Punjab Kings will head to Hyderabad for their away clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.