Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai Cricket Association wants to find new Yashasvi Jaiswal MCA to organise talent hunt for teenagers

Mumbai Cricket Association wants to find new Yashasvi Jaiswal, MCA to organise talent hunt for teenagers

Updated on: 04 December,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Cricket Association camp will be held from December 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The reporting time for all the age groups will be 8.30 AM

Mumbai Cricket Association wants to find new Yashasvi Jaiswal, MCA to organise talent hunt for teenagers

Mumbai Cricket Association

Listen to this article
Mumbai Cricket Association wants to find new Yashasvi Jaiswal, MCA to organise talent hunt for teenagers
x
00:00

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced that it will organize a talent hunt to scout the best teenage players in Mumbai.


Camp is set up across the city for age groups of under 14, under 16 and under 19. The players who stay in the MCA jurisdiction can enrol themselves for the same.


The camp will be held in seven different venues such as Chiklikar ground, Sainath S.C., Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Dombivali Gymkhana and MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy.


The Mumbai Cricket Association camp will be held from December 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The reporting time for all the age groups will be 8.30 AM.

Also Read: Watch the battle between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah with a pink ball

Additionally, the camp will be held for only boys and all specializations such as batsmen, wicketkeepers and bowlers. The players who have already represented the Mumbai team in any age group are not eligible to participate.

Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal once used to represent the Mumbai team. This is the right opportunity for the youngsters in Mumbai to pursue their cricketing dreams.

See how MCA has fetched the promising talent in Yashasvi Jaiswal. In 2020, the left-hander was part of Under-19 Team India who ended up as the runners-up at the World Cup.

But later, the Mumbaikar found his path and made the cut to the Indian team. Jaiswal has also represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been retained by the franchise in the concluded mega auction of the IPL 2025.

The Mumbai-famed cricketer is also part of Team India which has travelled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). This could be a perfect opportunity for the youngsters in Mumbai to fulfil their cricketing dreams by enrolling themselves in the talent hunt organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai cricket association mumbai Yashasvi Jaiswal india Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK