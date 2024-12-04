Mumbai Cricket Association wants to find new Yashasvi Jaiswal, MCA to organise talent hunt for teenagers

The Mumbai Cricket Association camp will be held from December 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The reporting time for all the age groups will be 8.30 AM

Mumbai Cricket Association

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced that it will organize a talent hunt to scout the best teenage players in Mumbai.

Camp is set up across the city for age groups of under 14, under 16 and under 19. The players who stay in the MCA jurisdiction can enrol themselves for the same.

The camp will be held in seven different venues such as Chiklikar ground, Sainath S.C., Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Dombivali Gymkhana and MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association camp will be held from December 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025. The reporting time for all the age groups will be 8.30 AM.

Additionally, the camp will be held for only boys and all specializations such as batsmen, wicketkeepers and bowlers. The players who have already represented the Mumbai team in any age group are not eligible to participate.

Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal once used to represent the Mumbai team. This is the right opportunity for the youngsters in Mumbai to pursue their cricketing dreams.

See how MCA has fetched the promising talent in Yashasvi Jaiswal. In 2020, the left-hander was part of Under-19 Team India who ended up as the runners-up at the World Cup.

But later, the Mumbaikar found his path and made the cut to the Indian team. Jaiswal has also represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been retained by the franchise in the concluded mega auction of the IPL 2025.

The Mumbai-famed cricketer is also part of Team India which has travelled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). This could be a perfect opportunity for the youngsters in Mumbai to fulfil their cricketing dreams by enrolling themselves in the talent hunt organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).