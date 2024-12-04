In the first innings of the Perth Test, Virat Kohli departed early on just five runs in 12 balls. Later, in the second essay, Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs which came in 143 deliveries. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian side as Rohit Sharma was absent following the birth of his second child

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: X/@StarSportsIndia)

Listen to this article Watch the battle between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah with a pink ball x 00:00

Ahead of the second Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India players have had an intense session during their practice.

The second Test match will be played with a pink ball in the Adelaide Oval, following which Team India's stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah had a face-off with the pink ball. Taking to X:

#𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙞 𝙫𝙨. #𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙩𝘽𝙪𝙢𝙧𝙖𝙝 😱



Just a practice session before the #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest, but the intensity says otherwise! 🔥



⿢ days to go for #AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 FRI, 6th DEC, 8 AM only on Star Sports 1! #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/VN9LKxjz5a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 4, 2024

In the first Test match, both players showcased their prowess in their respective departments. In the first innings of the Perth Test, Virat Kohli departed early on just five runs in 12 balls. Later, in the second essay, Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs which came in 143 deliveries. His century was also laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian side as Rohit Sharma was absent following the birth of his second child. Handling captaincy by leading the pace attack, Bumrah claimed a fifer for 30 runs in 18 overs. In the later half, the speedster snapped three wickets for 42 runs in 12 overs.

Following his spell and others' contribution, Team India won the first Test match by a huge margin of 295 runs against Australia in Perth.

The pink ball Test match is set to begin on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. It will be a day-night Test match, following which the time of start will be 9.30 AM IST. Rohit Sharma will return in the second Test alongside Shubman Gill. The return of the skipper will raise the question of who will open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul opened the innings along with Jaiswal and the right-hander had decent results.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.