Manjrekar backs KL Rahul to retain opening slot in second BGT Test

Sanjay Manjrekar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Former Team India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar backed KL Rahul to continue opening for the team even after skipper Rohit Sharma's return.

Manjrekar stated that the decision should be based on common sense and current reality.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal broke records in the first Test with their stunning partnership against Australia's formidable pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc.

Showcasing skills, patience and impressive technique, the duo became the first one to register a 200-plus run stand in Test cricket on Australian soil.

While Jaiswal went all guns blazing and scored a glorious 161 runs, KL Rahul on the other hand showed how to absorb pressure by allowing his partner to play freely.

With Rohit Sharma returning, speculation has been rife about India's playing XI for the upcoming Adelaide Test. Rohit's appearance in the middle order during the warm-up matches has only fuelled debates about India's batting combination.

Reflecting on the situation, Manjrekar opined that keeping KL Rahul at the top of the order would be a logical decision, considering the team's recent performances and their emphasis on form and strategy over seniority.

"It makes a lot of sense. Just imagine, the first-ever 200-plus partnership for the opening wicket in Australia, and we saw the result as well. I doubt this team management, which is making decisions based on cricketing logic and current form--like picking Washington Sundar over Jadeja and Ashwin--will revert to prioritising seniority and iconic status at the top," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"They will go by common sense and current reality. I think the right move is to capitalise on the gains from the second innings," he added.

As the second Test, a day-night affair, approaches on Friday, the debates around India's lineup are expected to be resolved soon.

India is in red-hot form, having secured victories against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener and the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day warm-up game in Canberra.

