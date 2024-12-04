Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to get picked by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the bid for the youngster for Rs. 1.10 crore. After getting picked as the youngest player in the cash-rich league, Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced several backlashes when it came to his age

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Pic: X/@@mufaddal_vohra)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines as India stroll into semifinals of U-19 Asia Cup x 00:00

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased his talent as Team India defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, Team India has sealed the semi-final berth of the U-19 Asia Cup.

Batting first, UAE kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was bowled out for 137 runs in 44 overs. India's pacer Yudhajit Guha claimed three wickets for 15 runs, followed by Chetan Sharma by two for 27 runs. All-rounder Hardik Raj also bagged two wickets for 28 runs.

India cantered home in 16.1 overs riding on unbeaten half-centuries from the opening duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76 off 46) and Ayush Mhatre (67 off 51). Taking to X:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 76* from just 46 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes.



- The 13 year old has arrived...!!! 🔥pic.twitter.com/DXDTa3XcL4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 4, 2024

Also Read: Israel Vazquez, the three-time world boxing champion from Mexico, dies at 46

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to get picked by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the bid for the youngster for Rs. 1.10 crore. After getting picked as the youngest player in the cash-rich league, Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced several backlashes when it came to his age.

While left-hander Suryavanshi decorated his innings with three hits to the fence and four strikes over it, Mhatre struck four boundaries and as many sixes during his knock. The majority of the 13-year-old's sixes came in the cow corner region.

India started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan by 43 runs in their group opener before thrashing minnows Japan by 211 runs.

India will play Group B toppers Sri Lanka in the semifinals, while Group A leaders Pakistan will be up against Bangladesh on Friday.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka were unbeaten in the group stages.

Brief Scores:

UAE Under-19: 137 all out in 44 overs (Muhammad Rayan 35; Yudhajit Guha 3/15, Chetan Sharma 2/27, Hardik Raj 2/28) lost to India Under-19: 143 for no loss in 16.1 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 76 not out, Ayush Mhatre 67 not out) by 10 wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)