Vazquez debuted in 1995 and will be most remembered for his four fights against countryman Rafael Marquez from 2007-10

Israel Vazquez. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel Vazquez, the three-time world boxing champion from Mexico, dies at 46 x 00:00

Israel Vazquez, the Mexican fighter who won three bantamweight world titles, has died at 46. World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman announced the death on Tuesday. The boxer nicknamed "El Magnifico" revealed on Nov. 10 he had sarcoma, a cancer. "Israel is finally resting in peace. May God provide his family with strength we extend all the support to his wife Laura, his kids, family and friends during this difficult time," Sulaiman said on X. "Thanks champion for leaving a special footprint. You will always be 'El Magnifico.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: PCB accepts hybrid model, wants similar provisions for ICC events held in India

Vazquez debuted in 1995 and will be most remembered for his four fights against countryman Rafael Marquez from 2007-10. They split the series, and the 2007 and 2008 duels received fight of the year awards. After winning in 2008, Vazquez suffered a detached retina and eventually lost his right eye after his retirement. He stopped fighting in May 2010 after the fourth fight against Marquez, who won by a knockout. Vazquez won the vacant IBF super bantmanweight title in 2004 against Jose Luis Valbuena and successfully defended it twice. Then he took the WBC belt from titleholder Oscar Larios with a third-round stoppage in 2005.

He held the WBC belt until the first meeting with Marquez, against whom he retired in the seventh round after struggling to breathe through a broken nose. In a rematch five months later, Vazquez regained the title despite cuts over both eyes, by knocking out Marquez in the sixth round. Vazquez won their third bout in early 2008 by a split decision after being knocked down himself. But the eye injury meant he didn't fight for the rest of the year and was stripped of the WBC title. After three surgeries, he was cleared to fight and fought Marquez a fourth time in Los Angeles and suffered a third-round knockout. Vazquez finished with a record of 44-5, with 32 knockouts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever