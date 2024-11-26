Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player on the list. Vaibhav Suryvanshi made his first-class debut in January 2024 at the age of just 12 years and 284 days. Last month, the youngster smashed a 58-ball century while representing India's U-19 match against Australia in Chennai

Rakesh Tiwari, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Pic: X/@ANI/File Pic)

Listen to this article BCA President hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi on becoming youngest player to be sold in IPL history x 00:00

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for becoming the youngest player to get picked in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history.

During the IPL 2025 mega auction, fans were surprised after Vaibhav Suryavanshi's services were bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs. 1.1 crore.

In a video shared by BCA, Rakesh Tiwari said that Vaibhav has brought glory to his home state Bihar, and added that the 13-year-old will bring glory to the nation one day.

"...This boy has brought glory to our state. And I can say confidently that this boy will bring glory to the country one day. I congratulate and give my best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi for this achievement...," Rakesh Tiwari said. Taking to X:

It was cut-to-cut bidding for Vaibhav Suryavanshi between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals kept fighting hard to get him in their squads. In the end, RR made the final bid of Rs. 1.1 crore for the youngster.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player on the list. Vaibhav Suryvanshi made his first-class debut in January 2024 at the age of just 12 years and 284 days. Last month, the youngster smashed a 58-ball century while representing India's U-19 match against Australia in Chennai.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

The youngster's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi opened up about the struggle and the crucial role played by BCA's president Rakesh Tiwari in shaping Vaibhav's career.

"If Rakesh Tiwai sir wasn't there I don't think my child would have got the chance to play cricket for Bihar. We even had to sell our land due to financial issues but I'm happy for Vaibhav. He is a still a kid and might not understand what he has done today. I would like to thank Rakesh Tiwari sir who saw a potential in my son and gave him the chance," Sanjeev Suryavanshi was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

Currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)