Prithvi Shaw, a 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning captain has gone unsold in the concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction. The batsman who has the potential to rule the streets of international cricket with his absolutely stunning techniques has not represented India in more than 10 matches in all three formats of the game

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Prithvi Shaw: From next Sachin Tendulkar to going unsold in IPL 2025 Mega Auction? x 00:00

The game of cricket has seen many great players ruining their careers due to external affairs or factors affecting themselves. One among these players who have the potential of carrying the legacy of Indian cricket in the right direction is Prithvi Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw, once renowned as the "Next Big Thing in India Cricket" and the "Next Sachin Tendulkar" has now found himself in a difficult situation. Many game's great were mesmerized by the quality of cricket, which Prithvi used to showcase in the early days of his career.

Former Team India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri once hailed Prithvi Shaw by saying, "When I see him first, it reminded me a little bit of Sachin (Tendulkar), a little bit of Viru (Virender Sehwag) and when he walks, there's a little bit of Lara (Brian) there."

It's surprising to see him struggle to find a place in the national team when his teammates such as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the verge of becoming the regular faces for Team India.

Where his fellow batting partner Shubman Gill has already begun leading an IPL team, Shaw fell short of catching the franchise owner's eyes on him.

Previously, the right-hander was accused of hitting a woman in the middle of the road. Since then, Shaw has faced much criticism for his focus shifting away from cricket to materialistic things.

The batsman who has the potential to rule the streets of international cricket with his absolutely stunning techniques has not represented India in more than 10 matches in all three formats of the game.

Prithvi Shaw has played five Test matches in which he garnered 339 runs including one century and two half-centuries. Having played six One-Day Internationals, Shaw managed to score 189 runs, followed by one T20 Internationals with no runs.

He has a rich record in first-class matches. So far, featuring in 51 first-class matches, Shaw accumulated 4,278 runs including 13 centuries and 17 half-centuries.

The last time Prithvi Shaw made an international appearance was during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Debuting for Team India at the age of 18 years, Prithvi Shaw became the second-youngest Indian batsman after Tendulkar to score a Test century and the youngest Indian to register a Test century on debut.

In his IPL career so far, Prithvi Shaw has been a part of only one franchise, Delhi Capitals since 2018.