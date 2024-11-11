Letters filled in!

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
We are glad to report that the Mumbai Cricket Association has sorted this out and the batting legend’s name is now proper going by this photograph forwarded to us by MCA president Ajinkya Naik

It was reported in these columns how the letters in the first, second and surname of Sachin Tendulkar below his statue at Wankhede Stadium were falling off. We are glad to report that the Mumbai Cricket Association has sorted this out and the batting legend’s name is now proper going by this photograph forwarded to us by MCA president Ajinkya Naik.


