"He’s the main man": Ricky Ponting on this Indian player

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

“Yeah, that [captaincy] is probably the hardest thing for him,” Ponting said of Bumrah during the ICC Review podcast

Ricky Ponting

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting has backed Jasprit Bumrah to shoulder the dual responsibility of spearheading the Indian pace attack as well as leading the team if Rohit Sharma misses the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.


Ponting, though, added that captaincy will be the “hardest thing” for the premier fast bowler. “Yeah, that [captaincy] is probably the hardest thing for him,” Ponting said of Bumrah during the ICC Review podcast.


“Guys like that tend to thrive on the extra pressure and the responsibility. He’s been the leader of the attack for a long time. Whether that’s red ball, T20 or ODIs, he’s the main man,” he said.

