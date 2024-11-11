“Yeah, that [captaincy] is probably the hardest thing for him,” Ponting said of Bumrah during the ICC Review podcast

Ricky Ponting

Listen to this article "He’s the main man": Ricky Ponting on this Indian player x 00:00

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting has backed Jasprit Bumrah to shoulder the dual responsibility of spearheading the Indian pace attack as well as leading the team if Rohit Sharma misses the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "We are happy as a team because our nation will be happy": Mohammad Rizwan

Ponting, though, added that captaincy will be the “hardest thing” for the premier fast bowler. “Yeah, that [captaincy] is probably the hardest thing for him,” Ponting said of Bumrah during the ICC Review podcast.

“Guys like that tend to thrive on the extra pressure and the responsibility. He’s been the leader of the attack for a long time. Whether that’s red ball, T20 or ODIs, he’s the main man,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever