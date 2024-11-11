"We are happy as a team because our nation will be happy": Mohammad Rizwan

After 2-1 series victory over Australia, Pakistan skipper Mohd Rizwan says it’s a special moment as people haven’t always got what they expected; visitors win final match with eight wickets to spare

Pakistan players celebrate with the winners’ trophy after their 2-1 series victory over Australia at the Perth Stadium yesterday. Pic/AFP

Pakistan achieved its first win over Australia in a 50-overs series in Australia since 2002 when it won the deciding third one-day international on Sunday by eight wickets.

The impressive performance ensured a first ODI series win in Australia since 2002. Australia’s under-strength batting line-up folded in the face of hostile bowling from Pakistan’s pace attack and was all out for 140 in 31.5 overs.

The home team was without captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne, all of whom were rested to prepare for the first of five tests against India that begins in Perth on November 22.

Ayub, Shafique start strong

Saim Ayub (42) and Abdullah Shafique (37) then gave Pakistan’s chase a solid foundation in an 84-run opening partnership before both fell in the same over, bowled by Lance Morris.

Mohd Rizwan

That left Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan to steer Pakistan to an important victory. The pair put on a further 58 for the third wicket before Babar ended the chase in the 27th over when he hit Adam Zampa for four to take Pakistan to 143-2.

Pakistan won with 139 balls to spare. “This is a special moment for me because we know our nation will be happy,” Rizwan said. “They don’t always get what they expect from us as a team. Today we are happy as a team because our nation will be happy.”

The Pakistan pacemen have dominated the series since Australia won the opening match by two wickets in Melbourne. Pakistan levelled the series when it won the second match by nine wickets in Adelaide when Australia was bowled out for 163 with Haris Rauf taking 5-29.

As a result, Rizwan had no hesitation in choosing to bowl when the he won the toss. Naseem Shah dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk in the fourth over, Rauf dismissed Aaron Hardie in the seventh and Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Aidan Hardie in the 11th and from there Australian wickets fell at regular intervals.

Shaheen finished with 3-32, Naseem took 3-34 and Rauf took 2-24 from seven overs as Australia were bowled out for their lowest total at home in a decade.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly retired hurt on 7 after being struck in the hand by Mohammad Hasnain.

Aussie batters struggle

Fraser-McGurk and Short struggled for form in the first two matches, sharing partnerships of 19 in the first match and 21 in the second. They started positively this time, taking 12 runs from the first over but were separated with the total on 20 when Fraser-McGurk was caught at second slip by Rizwan from Naseem’s bowling.

Josh Inglis captained Australia for the first time in his home town and came to the crease after learning he had been included in Australia’s 13-man squad for the first test against India. His celebrations were cut short when he skied an attempted pull off Naseem to Rizwan when on 7.

22

No. of years since Pak won an ODI series in Aus

Brief scores

Australia 140 all out in 31.5 overs (S Abbott 30; S Afridi 3-32, N Shah 3-54, H Rauf 2-24) lost to Pakistan 143-2 in 26.5 overs (S Ayub 42, A Shafique 37 M Rizwan 30*, B Azam 28*; L Morris 2-24) by eight wickets

