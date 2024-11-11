These two are the new faces in an otherwise expected 13-member squad announced by Cricket Australia just for the series opener starting in Perth on November 22

Nathan McSweeney

Listen to this article Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia picks this uncapped player to open alongside Usman Khawaja x 00:00

Uncapped Nathan McSweeney won the race to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test against India while Australia also handed a maiden Test call up to Josh Inglis on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two are the new faces in an otherwise expected 13-member squad announced by Cricket Australia just for the series opener starting in Perth on November 22.

The South Australian had emerged as a strong contender for the opener’s spot, earning backing from the likes of David Warner and Ricky Ponting. He has been picked ahead of specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas for the spot.

Also Read: "I would say put Inglis at the top of the order": Adam Gilchrist on Australia's opening slot ahead of BGT

“We are just really thrilled with Nathan’s game. I think over the last 12 to 15 months, we have seen a player whose growth is on a great trajectory,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said. The 25-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Sheffield Shield over the past couple of years, as well as his role as captain and batter during the recently concluded A tour matches against India. Inglis has been named as backup keeper to Alex Carey.

The pace unit will be led by skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and Scot Boland takes up the reserve quick’s spot, while Nathan Lyon is the lone specialist spin option.

The squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, and Mitchell Starc

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever