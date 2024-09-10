"The rise of ...": Usman Khawaja feels this has boosted Australia to defeat India

India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin

India beating Australia in the last two Test series in the latter’s backyard has made the rivalry between the two teams more intense, feels senior batter Usman Khawaja ahead of the five-match battle beginning November 22.

India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin.

In fact, India have won all the last four series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking into account their home wins in 2016-17 and 2022-23 — both also 2-1 results in a four-match contest. “For Indians, it’s always been the case to beat Australia. And more recently, you know, since the rise of India and IPL and everything else that happened, it’s the same way with Australia against India,” Khawaja said.

“And particularly since India’s beaten Australia in Australia the last two times they’ve come out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It just means a little bit more,” he told Star Sports.

