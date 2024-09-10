Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The rise of Usman Khawaja feels this has boosted Australia to defeat India

"The rise of ...": Usman Khawaja feels this has boosted Australia to defeat India

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin

Usman Khawaja

Listen to this article
"The rise of ...": Usman Khawaja feels this has boosted Australia to defeat India
x
00:00

India beating Australia in the last two Test series in the latter’s backyard has made the rivalry between the two teams more intense, feels senior batter Usman Khawaja ahead of the five-match battle beginning November 22.


India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin.



Also Read: "The kind of cricket Bangladesh have played is impressive": Shubman Gill


In fact, India have won all the last four series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking into account their home wins in 2016-17 and 2022-23 — both also 2-1 results in a four-match contest. “For Indians, it’s always been the case to beat Australia. And more recently, you know, since the rise of India and IPL and everything else that happened, it’s the same way with Australia against India,” Khawaja said.

“And particularly since India’s beaten Australia in Australia the last two times they’ve come out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It just means a little bit more,” he told Star Sports.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK