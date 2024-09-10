Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

"The kind of cricket Bangladesh have played is impressive": Shubman Gill

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

In 25 Tests so far, Gill has made 1492 runs at an average of 35.52, with the last year seeing him transition into a No. 3 batter

Shubman Gill

 India’s top-order batter Shubman Gill believes the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh shapes up to be an interesting and intriguing contest. The 
first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played in Chennai on September 19, followed by the second Test in Kanpur starting on September 27. 


Also Read: Murali worried about Test cricket’s future



Gill has been included in India’s squad for the Chennai game, which sees the return of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli into the Test scheme of things, while left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has been given a maiden call-up. “I don’t think you can underestimate any international side. The kind of cricket Bangladesh have played in the last couple of months, especially in Pakistan, has been impressive. Their fast bowlers and the way their middle-order batters have absorbed pressure shouldn’t be disregarded. So, I believe it will be an interesting and intriguing contest,” Gill told Jio Cinema.


In 25 Tests so far, Gill has made 1492 runs at an average of 35.52, with the last year seeing him transition into a No. 3 batter. Asked about the challenges he’s had in batting at No. 3 in Tests, Gill remarked, “Quite often, when you’re playing in a different position, everyone knows your potential, but you still have to prove yourself.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

