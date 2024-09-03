Shubman Gill was also part of India's famous Gabba win over Australia. In that match, the youngster played a stellar knock of 91 runs to defeat Aussies at their fortress after 32 years. Punjab batter is a strong first-class cricket batter, with 4,034 runs in 52 matches at an average of 49.80, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties coming in 90 innings

Shubman Gill (Pic: Instagram/shubmangill/File Pic)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill gears up for Duleep Trophy x 00:00

Team India's sensational opening batsman Shubman Gill has started his preparations ahead of the Duleep Trophy. The tournament is set to kick start on September 5 and Gill will be in charge of India A.

Ahead of the Duleep Trophy, Shubman Gill posted a video of his practice session on Instagram. In the video, it is also seen that he is having a recovery bath and laying down on the ground for relaxation.

"The most effective way to do it, is to do it," said the caption of Gill's posts.

Shubman Gill was also part of India's famous Gabba win over Australia. In that match, the youngster played a stellar knock of 91 runs to defeat Aussies at their fortress after 32 years.

Though his white-ball numbers stayed largely consistent since his days in the 2018 U19 World Cup winning team, Gill battled inconsistent form in the longer format of the game following this breakthrough series against Australia, in which he had scored 259 runs in six innings at an average of 51.80 with two fifties.

After poor performances during England tour, ICC World Test Championship and South Africa tour, Shubman Gill's place in the Test squad was questioned. Later, in the home test series against the Englishmen, the youngster was able to shut all the critics. In 2024, featuring in six Test matches, the right-hander scored 498 runs with an average of 49.80. He also has two centuries and two half-centuries with a best score of 110 runs.

Duleep Trophy and the upcoming 10-match Test season, starting from a two-match series against Bangladesh from September 19 onwards and concluding with India's tour to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be key in deciding the future course of Gill's Test career. Some fine performances at home and a strong Australia tour could help him retain his spot as a number three batter and become a key part of the Test side.

So far, Shubman Gill has played 25 Test matches for India in which he accumulated 1,492 runs with an average of 35.52. He has four centuries and six half-centuries in the format with a highest score of 128 runs.

The Punjab batter is a strong first-class cricket batter, with 4,034 runs in 52 matches at an average of 49.80, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties coming in 90 innings. His best score is 268.

Duleep Trophy India A Squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

(With ANI Inputs)