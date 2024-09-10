Murali worried about Test cricket’s future

“I am definitely worried about Test cricket. Every country will play maybe only six or seven Test matches. England and Australia might play the Ashes,” Muralitharan told Daily Mail

Muttiah Muralitharan. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka’s spin-bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan said he was definitely worried about the future of Test cricket.

