Murali worried about Test cricket’s future

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“I am definitely worried about Test cricket. Every country will play maybe only six or seven Test matches. England and Australia might play the Ashes,” Muralitharan told Daily Mail

Muttiah Muralitharan. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka’s spin-bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan said he was definitely worried about the future of Test cricket.


Also Read: "He will be an all-time great in Tests": Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant



“I am definitely worried about Test cricket. Every country will play maybe only six or seven Test matches. England and Australia might play the Ashes,” Muralitharan told Daily Mail.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

