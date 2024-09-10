"He will be an all-time great in Tests": Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant

Pant on Sunday returned to the Test side for the first time since his life-threatening car accident in December 2022. He is expected to play the first Test against Bangladesh beginning in Chennai on September 19

Rishabh Pant and Sourav Ganguly. Pics/PTI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes Rishabh Pant is on course to become an all-time great in Test cricket, but at the same time, the southpaw needs to raise his game in the shorter formats.

Pant on Sunday returned to the Test side for the first time since his life-threatening car accident in December 2022. He is expected to play the first Test against Bangladesh beginning in Chennai on September 19.

Since his return earlier this year following the accident, Pant has played T20s and ODIs and has done well. “I consider Pant one of India’s best Test batsmen. I’m not surprised that he’s back in the side, and he will continue to play for India in Tests,” Ganguly said at a promotional event here.

“He will be an all-time great in Tests if he keeps performing like this. For me, he needs to get better in the shorter formats. With the talent he has, I’m sure with time, he will become one of the best.”

