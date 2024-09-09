Quinton de Kock has always been a crucial player for South Africa's T20I team and was the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024. With 243 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.00, with two half-centuries and the best score of 74

Quinton de Kock (Pic: File Pic)

South Africa's white-ball head coach Rob Walter stated that he does not know anything about star batsman Quinton de Kock's T20I future. He further stated that the veteran is left with an open door to take decision on his T20I future.

Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket back in the year 2021. He later decided to call it a day from ODIs as well after having a stunning ODI World Cup 2023 in India. In that World Cup, Quinton de Kock scored four centuries and helped South Africa to reach the semi-finals.

After playing some fine knocks in Proteas' runners-up finish to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the left-hander missed three T20Is against West Indies last month and will also not feature in the two matches against Ireland this month.

Later, the Proteas will lock horns with Team India for four T20I in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Quinton de Kock also does not have a central contract.

Asked about De Kock's availability for the Ireland series from September 27 onwards, Walter said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I do not know, to be dead honest. For the next little while, there will be no conversations between myself and Quinny as to whether he wants to play for South Africa again. I have left the door open for him to approach me if and when he wants to do that. That might never happen."

Quinton de Kock has always been a crucial player for South Africa's T20I team and was the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024. With 243 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.00, with two half-centuries and the best score of 74. He is also the side's top run-getter in T20Is, with 2,584 runs in 92 matches at an average of 31.51 and a strike rate of 138.32, with a century and 16 fifties. His best score is 100.

Since the T20 WC final, which was De Kock's last international appearance, he has played in several T20 leagues, such as Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and will also be featuring in SA20 season three and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Walter highlighted that despite his accolades and experience with South Africa, his place in the side is not guaranteed and performance will be a parameter.

"There might be a conversation and also that conversation does initially mean it will lead to him being selected," he said. "We have to just allow him to have his space, to play league cricket and to do what he needs to do. What will become more and more important is performance. He is not exactly old [de Kock is 31] so from here on in, it is a performance-based conversation," he concluded.

Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter announced the squads for their white-ball tour of the UAE, starting with the ODI series against Afghanistan followed by T20Is and ODIs against Ireland.

The ODI squad set to face Afghanistan will depart for the UAE on Saturday, 14 September, in preparation for the series opener on 18 September.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.

(With ANI Inputs)