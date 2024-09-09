Sachin Tendulkar represented India in 200 Test matches in which he accumulated 15,921 runs with a best score of unbeaten 248 runs. In One-Day Internationals. The veteran played 463 matches and smashed 18,426 runs with a highest score of unbeaten 200 runs. Tendulkar played only one T20I match in which he managed to score just 10 runs

Sachin Tendulkar with Lord Ganesha's idol (Pic: X/@sachin_rt)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar immerses Lord Ganesha's idol at his residence x 00:00

In the ongoing Ganeshotsav, India's cricketing star Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on his official "X" handle in which he is immersing Lord Ganesh idol in water in an eco-friendly way during one and a half days of Ganesh Visarjan.

Sachin Tendulkar and his family celebrated Ganeshotsav by installing the Ganesh idol for one and a half days at their residence in Mumbai. Taking to X:

The former Indian cricketer last represented the country on November 14, 2013, in the Test match against West Indies. He has many international records and is considered one of the most famous cricket icons across the world.

With elusive milestones achieved in his career, Sachin Tendulkar has a unique record. In the entire cricket history, he is the first and only player to score 100 centuries in the international circuit. So far, no other batsman has been able to achieve the feat.

In 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium, Team India stalwart Virat Kohli surpassed Tendulkar's record for the most number of ODI centuries which is 50. Earlier, Tendulkar held the record with 49 tons in the format. Since Tendulkar's retirement, it is believed that he passed the torch of Indian cricket to Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar also represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was an integral part of the side. He now makes his appearance in the commentary box during Team India and IPL matches.