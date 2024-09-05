Sachin Tendulkar was also part of the Indian team which won the ODI World Cup in 2011. Since his debut in 1992, Tendulkar's dream of winning the title came true in 2011 when Team India defeated Sri Lanka in the final. He was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013

Saeed Ajmal (Pic: File Pic)

Former Pakistan bowler Saeed Ajmal opened up on claiming the wicket of Indian great Sachin Tendulkar by saying that it was a very happy moment for him after the wicket of the former Indian.

"Sachin is a great cricketer. The most honest and kind in the world. He is a legend. I call him Sir. He is worthy of that. In cricket, when you go to the ground, there is nothing like Sir, but I have played with him in it, it is a matter of honour for me. I have got him out, it is a matter of happiness for me. I will always remember this and whenever I played with him, I played as a human with respect," Ajmal said while speaking to the GloFans High School Cricket Cup launch which will take place in Sharjah and Ajman.

Saeed Ajmal also revealed that Tendulkar once told him to bowl "dusra" to snap the wicket of former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

"I never got angry. I played with him in a league in 2010. He told me to get Pietersen out by doing "dusra". Then I got Petersan out by doing dusra. He was very happy. Then when I took 4 wickets in 4 overs, Sachin told me that now the match has 6 wickets left, you should not finish it too early. He has always respected us. He is a very good man," the former leg-spinner added.

Representing India in 664 matches, Sachin Tendulkar accumulated 34,357 runs in international cricket which is the most by any batsman in the world. The veteran also holds the record for the most centuries in the international circuit. He has 100 centuries across formats and is the only player to hold this record.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Sachin Tendulkar was also part of the Indian team which won the ODI World Cup in 2011. Since his debut in 1992, Tendulkar's dream of winning the title came true in 2011 when Team India defeated Sri Lanka in the final. He was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

