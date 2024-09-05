St Anne’s girls, Marwari Vidyalaya boys win St Sebastian Centenary U-16 football titles

In the girls U-16 final, St Anne’s ‘A’ got the better of their junior team St. Anne’s ‘B’ by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Anushka Vijayakar scored the all-important winner. Later, in the boys U-16 summit clash, a spirited Marwari Vidyalaya scored in the second half to overcome St Teresa High School (Girgaum) 1-0

The St Anne's A team with their trophy

St Anne’s High School ‘A’ (Fort) and Marwari Vidyalaya High School (Charni Road) emerged U-16 girls and boys champions respectively in the St Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations inter-school football championship at the St Sebastian school’s newly-laid artificial turf in Dabul recently.

In the girls U-16 final, St Anne’s ‘A’ got the better of their junior team St. Anne’s ‘B’ by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Anushka Vijayakar scored the all-important winner.

Later, in the boys U-16 summit clash, a spirited Marwari Vidyalaya scored in the second half to overcome St Teresa High School (Girgaum) 1-0. Hardworking forward Parth Gohil scored the lone goal for Marwari Vidyalaya. The Marwari Vidyalaya boys with winners trophy

Earlier, Campion School (Cooperage) clinched the boys U-12 title with a comfortable 2-0 final win over Marwari Vidyalaya. Martin Quer and Ayaan Khan scored one goal each for Campion.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Top scorer girls U-16: Christine Fernandes (St. Anne’s ‘A’).

Most Valuable Player girls U-16: Zoya Sheriffi (St. Anne’s ‘B).

Top goal scorer boys U-16: Ashlin Alva (Campion School).

Most Valuable Player boys U-16: Parth Gohil.