St Anne’s girls, Marwari Vidyalaya boys win St Sebastian Centenary U-16 football titles

Updated on: 05 September,2024 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The St Anne's A team with their trophy

St Anne’s High School ‘A’ (Fort) and Marwari Vidyalaya High School (Charni Road) emerged U-16 girls and boys champions respectively in the St Sebastian HS Centenary Celebrations inter-school football championship at the St Sebastian school’s newly-laid artificial turf in Dabul recently.


In the girls U-16 final, St Anne’s ‘A’ got the better of their junior team St. Anne’s ‘B’ by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Anushka Vijayakar scored the all-important winner.



Later, in the boys U-16 summit clash, a spirited Marwari Vidyalaya scored in the second half to overcome St Teresa High School (Girgaum) 1-0. Hardworking forward Parth Gohil scored the lone goal for Marwari Vidyalaya.The Marwari Vidyalaya boys with winners trophy

Earlier, Campion School (Cooperage) clinched the boys U-12 title with a comfortable 2-0 final win over Marwari Vidyalaya. Martin Quer and Ayaan Khan scored one goal each for Campion.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Top scorer girls U-16: Christine Fernandes (St. Anne’s ‘A’).
Most Valuable Player girls U-16: Zoya Sheriffi (St. Anne’s ‘B).
Top goal scorer boys U-16: Ashlin Alva (Campion School).
Most Valuable Player boys U-16: Parth Gohil.

