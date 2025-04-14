Vince’s explosive knock turned the game on its head. His aggressive intent from the outset ensured Karachi remained within reach of the required run rate throughout the chase

James Vince being awarded a hair dryer post match (Photo: Screengrab/Instagram)

James Vince brought both flair and humour to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 as he guided Karachi Kings to a thrilling four-wicket win over Multan Sultans in Match No. 3 at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 12. After delivering a sensational match-winning century, Vince also grabbed attention off the field with a cheeky Instagram post showcasing his unique post-match award, a hair dryer.

The English batter, who scored a blistering 101 off just 43 deliveries, received the unconventional prize in the dressing room following his heroics with the bat. Taking to Instagram shortly after the game, Vince shared a picture of the hair dryer with the caption: 'Here she is, lovely upgrade on the hotel dryer.'

The tongue-in-cheek post quickly gained traction among fans and players alike, offering a light-hearted moment after a high-octane contest. The award, though quirky, perfectly matched the tone of Vince's brilliant innings, which was instrumental in chasing down a daunting target of 235.

Earlier in the match, Multan Sultans had posted a commanding total of 234 for three after being put in to bat first. Their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, led from the front with a stunning 63-ball 105*, peppered with nine boundaries and five sixes.

However, Vince’s explosive knock turned the game on its head. His aggressive intent from the outset ensured Karachi remained within reach of the required run rate throughout the chase. Reflecting on his innings, Vince said: "Tough chase. When we batted we realised how nice a surface it was. Chasing a big score like that you need to get up with the rate up early, had to keep the rate up and manageable. Lots of big moments in the change but delighted to get over the line."

He also lauded teammate Khushdil Shah, who played a pivotal role with 60 off 37 balls: "The way Khushdil batted was great and the way he attacked Chris Jordan when the rate was climbing was amazing. Obviously done a lot of hard work, would have been nice to stay till the end but we bat deep, delighted we got over the line in the end."

Next, the Kings are set to face Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars at the same venue, riding high on the confidence from Vince’s spectacular show.