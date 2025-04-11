A total of six franchises gear up to battle it out across 34 matches hosted at four premier venues in Pakistan

Hours ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 on Friday, a fire broke out at Islamabad's Serena Hotel.

The hotel was accommodating several PSL-bound players and team officials at the time of the incident, as per reports.

The fire, which originated on the sixth floor of the hotel, quickly engulfed a portion of the building in smoke. Several videos showing thick plumes rising from the premises began circulating across social media platforms, sparking widespread alarm. Mid-Day, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

According to initial reports, all PSL players, team staff, and hotel guests were safely evacuated. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, arrived promptly at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported, much to the relief of fans and organizers.

Despite the scare, PSL 2025 is set to proceed as scheduled, with the opening match taking place later in the evening. Defending champions Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, will face Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in a high-stakes clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, situated just adjacent to Islamabad.

The tournament opener will kick off at 9:00 PM IST, marking the beginning of the league’s tenth edition.

PSL 2025: All you need to know

A total of six franchises gear up to battle it out across 34 matches hosted at four premier venues in Pakistan. This season promises high-octane action, star-studded lineups, and a fierce contest for the coveted title.

The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Islamabad United, captained by Shadab Khan, and arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars, who will be led by Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. The opening match is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marking the beginning of an exciting cricketing journey that will culminate on May 18, with the grand finale at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Each team brings a mix of seasoned campaigners and rising stars. Quetta Gladiators will be led by stylish left-handed batter Saud Shakeel, while the Karachi Kings have made headlines by naming former Australian opener David Warner as their captain for the season.

With matches to be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan, fans across the nation will get a chance to witness top-tier T20 cricket live in action.