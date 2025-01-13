As proceedings kicked off, Cork invited Shaheen to announce Lahore Qalandars' first pick of the draft

Pakistan premier speedster Shaheen Afridi on Monday faced an amusing yet frustrating situation during the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. Organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the event, hosted by former English fast bowler Dominic Cork, commenced with great fanfare this afternoon.

As proceedings kicked off, Cork invited Shaheen to announce Lahore Qalandars' first pick of the draft. However, a rather untimely microphone malfunction turned what should have been a straightforward announcement into an awkward and humorous moment. The left-arm pacer attempted to reveal the name twice, only for technical glitches to cut him off each time.

Visibly frustrated, Shaheen expressed his annoyance with an animated gesture, a rare glimpse of his emotions off the field. Fortunately, the issue was resolved swiftly, allowing him to announce Daryl Mitchell as Lahore Qalandars' first draft pick for the 2025 season.

Amid the PSL draft buzz, Shaheen Afridi’s omission from Pakistan's Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies has raised eyebrows. Once the team’s go-to wicket-taker across formats, the pacer’s prolonged struggles in home Tests have led to his exclusion.

Despite this setback in red-ball cricket, Shaheen remains an indispensable asset in white-ball formats, with Pakistan banking on his prowess for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Under Shaheen’s leadership, Lahore Qalandars claimed the PSL title in the 2023 season, solidifying his credentials as a capable leader. However, the team faltered in the following year, failing to meet lofty expectations.

With redemption on their minds, the Qalandars are gearing up for another shot at glory in the 2025 season, with Shaheen expected to play a pivotal role in their campaign.