Div III: Dr S Radhakrishnan, St Xavier’s settle for draw

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

The equaliser came late in the second half, when Asil tapped in following a goalmouth melee just before the final whistle

Div III: Dr S Radhakrishnan, St Xavier’s settle for draw

Dr S Radhakrishnan’s Yash Vishwakarma (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against St Xavier’s at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Div III: Dr S Radhakrishnan, St Xavier’s settle for draw
A last-gasp equaliser from Asil Mujawar enabled St Xavier’s High School (Mira Road) to share points with Dr S Radhakrishnan (Malad) with a 1-1 draw in a third division league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.


In the 14th minute, Radhakrishnan’s Yash Vishwakarma headed home after a fine delivery from Josiah Chettiar off a free-kick down the right. The equaliser came late in the second half, when Asil tapped in following a goalmouth melee just before the final whistle.



Also Read: Drinks are on me! Sabalenka’s new way to get crowd support


Earlier in a lopsided encounter, Navy Children (Colaba) routed Ryan International (Chembur) 10-0. Yatharth Bhatt, Nameesh Shah, Himanshu Kumar netted a brace each while Yuvraj Gahlot, Arun Parmar and Devraj Gupta added one goal apiece besides an own-goal.

In another match, Thakur Public School (Kandivli) beat St Francis ICSE 2-0 with Aryan Bongane and Aadi Tembulkar being the scorers. Also, St Anthony’s (Malwani) beat St Joseph’s (Juhu) 3-0 with Christiano Koli, Krish Koli and Daksh Koli scoring a goal each.

