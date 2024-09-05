Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Drinks are on me Sabalenkas new way to get crowd support

Drinks are on me! Sabalenka’s new way to get crowd support

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

The 13th-seeded Navarro reached her maiden Slam semi-final on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5

Drinks are on me! Sabalenka's new way to get crowd support

Emma Navarro and Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win over Zheng Qinwen in New York on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Drinks are on me! Sabalenka’s new way to get crowd support
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka demolished Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen to reach a fourth successive US Open semi-final on Tuesday.


Australian Open champion Sabalenka, runner-up to Coco Gauff in New York last year, triumphed 6-1, 6-2 and will take on Emma Navarro of the United States for a place in the final. It will be a ninth career semi-final at the Slams for the 26-year-old from Belarus. 



Also Read: No one’s unbeatable: Frances Tiafoe


“The drinks are on me if you cheer for me,” Sabalenka told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd in an effort to drum up backing for the semi-final against the New York-born Navarro. “She’s a really good player. We had two battles, they were really close.”

The 13th-seeded Navarro reached her maiden Slam semi-final on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5. Sabalenka and Navarro are 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings with both clashes coming this season.

