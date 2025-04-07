An official release said the minister expressed strong disapproval of the delay in taking action against errant contractors and questioned why officials, who were aware of the irregularities since 2018, failed to take timely measures

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/X

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday instructed officials to take stringent action against those involved in the illegal transportation of soil and the embezzlement of royalties within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, news agency PTI reported.

An official release stated that the minister expressed strong disapproval over the delay in addressing the actions of errant contractors and questioned why officials, aware of the irregularities since 2018, had failed to take timely action.

The release highlighted the case of a contractor responsible for the Thane civic body’s underground sewerage project, who allegedly transported excavated soil illegally without paying the required royalty, causing an estimated loss of Rs 4.83 crore, PTI reported.

Bawankule stressed the importance of strict adherence to minor mineral transport pass regulations and directed officials to proactively monitor and collect unpaid ownership dues.

He also ordered the immediate installation of government-owned land demarcation boards and the repossession of vacant plots, the release added.

According to PTI, the minister further announced plans for direct inspections of new projects in Mira Bhayandar to curb unauthorised construction activities in the area.

"I will personally inspect the works in Mira Bhayandar and take action on the spot if any culprit is found," he said.

Bawankule also raised concerns about the selective issuance of notices to older properties while neglecting newer, potentially non-compliant constructions. He instructed a comprehensive review of all necessary permits, including RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) approvals and ownership payments, for new projects.

"Have the old properties been issued notices and have new constructions been properly inspected? I will look into this myself. A Lok Adalat should be organised immediately to resolve the complaints of the elderly regarding the construction of buildings in the Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas," Bawankule stated.

Thane civic body cracks down on 27 illegal water supply connections

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has disconnected 27 illegal water supply connections in Diva and Mumbra on Day 2 of its drive against unauthorised connections, on April 3. A day earlier, the civic body had disconnected 29 unauthorised connections. Additionally, two cases have been registered in connection with unauthorised tanker filling, and the process of filing cases related to illegal water connections is underway.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department has formed dedicated teams to disconnect illegal water connections and dismantle unauthorised tanker filling stations in Diva and Mumbra. On the second day of the operation, 14 illegal commercial water connections (from shops and stalls) were disconnected in the area from Kalyan Phata to Y Junction. Furthermore, 10 illegal domestic water connections were severed. From Y Junction to Mumbra-Global Nala and in Aagsan village, 13 illegal residential connections were also disconnected.

In Aagsan village alone, six illegal connections were cut off, and four unauthorised tanker filling points were demolished, with six pumps seized. Additionally, three unauthorised tanker-filling stations were dismantled, and five pumps were confiscated, according to Deputy City Engineer Vinod Pawar.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued strict orders to take decisive action against illegal water connections. Acting on these instructions, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode and City Engineer Prashant Sonagra supervised the operation in which unauthorised water connections in the Diva-Aagsan area were disconnected on Wednesday. The Mumbra-Diva Ward Committee’s Encroachment Department and Water Supply Department are working jointly on this operation.