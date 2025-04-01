The property tax collection has increased by Rs 108 crore from Rs 702 crore the civic body collected in 2023-24, the official said

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected Rs 810 crore in property tax, achieving 95 per cent of its target, the civic officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The property tax collection has increased by Rs 108 crore from Rs 702 crore the civic body collected in 2023-24, the official said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao expressed gratitude to taxpayers and credited the efficient digital payment options and planned tax collection efforts, according to the PTI.

The Thane civic body had set a target of collecting Rs 850 crore in property tax and achieved 95 per cent of taxes.

The property tax payments were made available via online links, direct debit, credit/debit cards, cheques, and ATMs, and the civic body had set up 21 collection centres, including special mobile van camps in housing societies, as per the PTI.

Public appeals through SMS reminders, auto-rickshaw campaigns, and social media also helped in the process, the official said, adding that warrants, property seizures, and service interruptions were issued to defaulters.

The official said the Majiwada-Manpada administrative ward topped the list in tax collection with Rs 246.14 crore.

"The efforts of the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city resulted in collecting Rs 810 crore in property tax for the fiscal 2024-25, achieving 95 per cent of its target," an official said.

Temporary water booths set up at 25 locations in Thane Municipal Corporation area

To tackle the intensifying summer heat, the TMC has initiated the setting up of water booths at 25 locations across areas under its jurisdiction with the support of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Accordingly, organisations such as YES Charitable Trust, JVM Charitable Foundation, and Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth have actively participated in this initiative. The campaign was launched on Tuesday with the inauguration of a water booth under the SATIS bridge at Thane Station.

The civic body said that owing to increasing urbanisation, the city is experiencing a rise in temperatures. To address this, a Comprehensive Heat Action Plan for Thane was developed last year. This plan was jointly prepared by the Government of Maharashtra, TMC, and the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water. In line with this strategy, TMC remains vigilant in tackling heat waves. Following the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, widespread public awareness campaigns are also being conducted.

As per Rao’s instructions, water booths have been set up this year, similar to last year.

Responding to TMC’s appeal, these facilities have been arranged through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. At these 25 locations, large water containers and glasses have been provided, and the partner organisations will ensure daily refilling with clean drinking water, informed Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan.

Citizens are encouraged to utilise this service and to help maintain cleanliness and proper management of the water booths in their respective localities, the officials said.

The 25 water booth locations include:

Thane Station, Kopri Bridge, Ice Factory, Ashar IT Park, Kisan Nagar School, MIDC-Ambika Nagar No. 3, Padwal Nagar, Hajuri Village, Passport Office Bus Stop, Teen Haath Naka, Kolshet Road Naka, Balkum Naka, Majiwada Naka, Kalwa Station Road, 90 Feet Road-Kharegaon, Kalwa Naka-Datta Mandir, Kausa Lake, Wafa Park, Amrut Nagar Police Chowki-Mumbra, Lokmanya Depot, Behind Central Jail-Rabodi, Court Naka, Vartak Nagar Naka, Shastri Nagar Naka, and Balkum.

(with PTI inputs)