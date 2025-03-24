Thane Municipal Corporation urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines

To promote the use of cloth bags and reduce plastic bag usage, the Thane Municipal Corporation and Rotary Club of Thane have installed two cloth bag vending machines at the Gavdevi Market in Naupada, an official statement said

The cloth bag vending machines at the Gavdevi Market in Naupada. Pic/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has urged people to use cloth bags instead of the plastic ones, the officials said, adding that the civic body in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Thane have installed two cloth bag vending machines at markets.

An official statement said that to promote the use of cloth bags and reduce plastic bag usage, the Thane Municipal Corporation and Rotary Club of Thane have installed two cloth bag vending machines at the Gavdevi Market in Naupada.

The vending machines will provide cloth bags for a nominal fee of Rs. 10.

The inauguration of the vending machines took place on Monday morning, with Manisha Pradhan, Chief Environment Officer of Thane Municipal Corporation, and Dinesh Mehta, District Governor of Rotary District 3124, leading the event. The ceremony was also attended by Meha Joshi, President of Rotary Club of Thane North, Amol Nale, Secretary, and Santosh Bhide, District Secretary, the statement said.

During the event, Manisha Pradhan mentioned that the Rotary Club would be installing more such cloth bag vending machines in other markets as well, further supporting the initiative to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable alternatives, it said.

TMC appeals for preservation of lakes in district, hosts awareness lecture

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday organised a lecture titled "Lakes of Thane" and appealed to the citizens to help in preservation of lakes in the district, an official statement said.

It said that as part of its ongoing 'Thought Leadership Lecture Series', a lecture was delivered by Nutan Bandekar, the author of the book Mukkam Post Talav and the Principal of a school under the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Bandekar highlighted the responsibility of preserving and protecting the lakes of Thane for current and future generations, it said.

The lecture was held on Monday at the Kailash Narendra Ballal Sabhagriha at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

It coincided with the celebrations of Global Forest Day (21st March), Global Water Day (22nd March), and Global Climate Day (23rd March), the official statement said.

During the lecture, Bandekar discussed the different types of lakes, the signs of healthy and unhealthy lakes, and the importance of lakes in the ecological food chain.

She highlighted that more than 60 lakes in Thane and surrounding areas have been recorded since the Shilahara period. Currently, 42 of these lakes still exist, she added.

Bandekar explained that each lake, as well as the surrounding areas, needs to be studied and understood in depth.

She encouraged the audience to take care of these lakes and stay aware of their condition.