They added that the issue would be sorted out soon, according to a report in this paper.

Garbage dumped on 17th Road, Khar West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Garbage-free surroundings are a basic civic right x 00:00

Thane residents have been complaining about uncollected garbage accumulated in lanes and by lanes over the past few days, which is responsible for a foul stench. Irate with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for, allegedly, not collecting the waste, local political workers dumped trash outside the civic body’s headquarters as a show of protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, downplaying the issue, TMC officials, including the deputy municipal commissioner of Thane, claimed that they had already collected 11,000 tonnes of waste and were in the process of setting up two new refuse treatment plants.

They added that the issue would be sorted out soon, according to a report in this paper.

A civic activist stated that waste was piling up in every housing society in Thane and the stench of garbage is everywhere. Locals had opposed a refuse station in the area, so the waste was being transported elsewhere.

We must see the problem resolved in double quick time. As cities grow and infrastructure projects multiply, basics like water, lighting and hygiene should always be spot-on.

In fact, these elements form the base of a functional city.

While other refuse stations are going to be set up, one has to hasten the proper disposal of this garbage. Even the other refuse stations in the making must be done with vision and proper planning, so that there is no opposition or problem again from the locals.

Locals, leaders and municipal corporations need to work cohesively as one, instead of going up against each other.

Problems like this also have to be dealt with swiftly, from the health perspective, as this is a festering issue and can lead to an outbreak of disease.