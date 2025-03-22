Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Garbage free surroundings are a basic civic right

Garbage-free surroundings are a basic civic right

Updated on: 22 March,2025 06:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

They added that the issue would be sorted out soon, according to a report in this paper.

Garbage-free surroundings are a basic civic right

Garbage dumped on 17th Road, Khar West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Garbage-free surroundings are a basic civic right
x
00:00

Thane residents have been complaining about uncollected garbage accumulated in lanes and by lanes over the past few days, which is responsible for a foul stench. Irate with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for, allegedly, not collecting the waste, local political workers dumped trash outside the civic body’s headquarters as a show of protest.


However, downplaying the issue, TMC officials, including the deputy municipal commissioner of Thane, claimed that they had already collected 11,000 tonnes of waste and were in the process of setting up two new refuse treatment plants. 


They added that the issue would be sorted out soon, according to a report in this paper.


A civic activist stated that waste was piling up in every housing society in Thane and the stench of garbage is everywhere. Locals had opposed a refuse station in the area, so the waste was being transported elsewhere.

We must see the problem resolved in double quick time. As cities grow and infrastructure projects multiply, basics like water, lighting and hygiene should always be spot-on.

In fact, these elements form the base of a functional city.

While other refuse stations are going to be set up, one has to hasten the proper disposal of this garbage. Even the other refuse stations in the making must be done with vision and proper planning, so that there is no opposition or problem again from the locals.

Locals, leaders and municipal corporations need to work cohesively as one, instead of going up against each other. 

Problems like this also have to be dealt with swiftly, from the health perspective, as this is a festering issue and can lead to an outbreak of disease.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Thane Municipal Corporation Thane deepcleandrive mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK