The office block will have a 32-floor structure and a 5-storey 'Mahasabha' building besides two basement parking levels, said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane Municipal Corporation's new administrative building to cost Rs 727 crore, will have 32 floors x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation, home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced the construction of its new administrative building at an estimated Rs 727 crore, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The office block will have a 32-floor structure and a 5-storey 'Mahasabha' building besides two basement parking levels, said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the project during his recent visit to the city.

Once ready, the Thane Municipal Corporation's facility is expected to provide maximum benefits to the citizens of Thane by centralising various municipal offices under one roof, the official said, reported PTI.

Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: TMC reviews 95,000 applications for scheme

Earlier in August, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has successfully completed the review of 95,000 applications for the state government’s 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', an official statement said.

"A comprehensive technical setup was established at the TMC headquarters to facilitate the entire procedure of reviewing the applications," it said.

The statement stated that under the guidance of Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, municipal officials and staff worked tirelessly to process the applications.

The applications were examined in three shifts each day during the review period, with a modern computer network put in place to support the online verification process.

To support the implementation of the scheme, the TMC has set up 137 help centers across various wards. A dedicated war room has also been established at the Wagle Estate Ward Office. Both online and physical applications received were reviewed to determine eligibility. The review covered applications from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayander areas.

Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) G.G. Godepure, Deputy Commissioner (Social Development) Anagha Kadam, Social Development Officer Dashrath Waghmare, and Personnel Officer Dayanand Gundap coordinated the application review process.

In a meeting with departmental heads, Commissioner Saurabh Rao praised the efforts of Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure and Anagha Kadam, and all involved officials and staff. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the same enthusiasm and efficiency in the next phase of the scheme to ensure that the benefits reach as many eligible women as possible.

(With inputs from PTI)