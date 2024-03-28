The newly-appointed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao held a high-level pre-monsoon review meeting

Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner during the meeting. PIc/TMC

The newly-appointed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao held a high-level pre-monsoon review meeting on Wednesday evening as a proactive measure to maintain the city's resilience ahead of monsoon season and directed the officials to keep in place the preventive measures ahead on the rainy season, an official statement said.

During the meeting, TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao underlined the importance of finishing the drain cleaning tender process and starting the cleaning work in the municipal area on April 15th. He also emphasised the need of developing an action plan to address the issue of excess construction voids, which ensures structural integrity in the face of excessive rainfall.

Key authorities attended the conference, including Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode, Municipal Engineer Prashant Sonagra, and all Deputy and Assistant Commissioners. G. Yes. Godepure, the Deputy Commissioner for Objection Management, provided a review of departmental responsibilities and monsoon preparedness plans.

Saurabh Rao also underlined the need of expediting the drain cleaning tender process and ensuring that cleaning activities commence as scheduled. Furthermore, he ordered an emergency inspection of 86 extremely dangerous buildings in the Municipal Corporation territory, emphasizing the significance of prompt action, including evacuation if necessary.

To address concerns regarding dangerous buildings, Commissioner Rao suggested the importance of public awareness campaigns and urged citizens to report any signs of structural weakness promptly. He underlined a humane approach in dealing with each building, ensuring residents' safety and well-being.

Meanwhile, to enhance emergency response capabilities, the TMC Commissioner has instructed that all major officers and emergency personnel keep their mobile phones active and maintain constant communication. He stressed the importance of efficiency and coordination to minimize response time and intensity of protests.

Rao also visited the Data Center, a crucial component of the city's emergency management infrastructure. He outlined plans to enhance its usage to facilitate swift alerts during emergency situations. Additionally, arrangements for a competent coordinator from Mahavitaran and Police during the monsoon were discussed to ensure seamless coordination.

As the monsoon season approaches, the Thane Municipal Corporation is proactively addressing challenges and bolstering preparedness measures. With a focus on drainage, building safety, public awareness, and emergency response, the officials said.

