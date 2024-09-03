The Ladki Bahin scheme provides Rs 1,500 to underprivileged women as stipend per month

The Maharashtra govt on Saturday launched the second phase of the scheme. Pic/CMO

Listen to this article Ladki Bahin Yojana: Enrolment date for scheme extended till September 30 x 00:00

The Maharashtra government has extended till September 30 the deadline for enrolment under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ladki Bahin scheme provides Rs 1,500 to underprivileged women as stipend per month.

The enrolment under the scheme was initially until July 31 which was extended to August 31 due to high volume of applications from potential beneficiaries.

Given the overwhelming response to the scheme, the cut-off date for submitting applications by eligible women has been extended to September 30, Aditi Tatkare said, according to the PTI.

The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led government for women's welfare, was announced in the state budget presented in June-end. It is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore annually.

Under the scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive Rs 1,500 per month with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The constituents of the ruling coalition -- the BJP, the NCP and the Shiv Sena -- have been extensively promoting the scheme ahead of the assembly polls likely to be held in November.

Funds transferred to 1.7 crore beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme: CM Shinde

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the ambit of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme will be expanded to cover 2.5 crore women even as the state government has transferred money into the bank accounts of 1.7 crore beneficiaries so far, as per the PTI.

The chief minister launched the second phase of the scheme at Reshimbagh ground here in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare.

"We were not born with a golden spoon. We belong to the family of farmers. Having experienced poverty, we understood why a scheme like this was necessary. We know the value of Rs 1,500," Shinde said.

The Ladki Bahin Scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

The chief minister said the state government deposited money in the bank accounts of 1.7 crore women in the first phase of the scheme.

CM Shinde also slammed the opposition for criticising the scheme, which he claimed had broken records.

(with PTI inputs)