Maharashtra announces recipients of 2023-24 Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teachers' Award

Out of the total 109 +9 winners from across the state, nine teachers are from Mumbai

The Government of Maharashtra, through its Department of Education and Sports, has announced the recipients of the prestigious Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teachers' Award for the year 2023-24.

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued to announce the names of 38 winners from different districts across the state.

The award, established to honor educators for their exceptional service and contributions to the field of education, will be bestowed upon 109 distinguished teachers from across the state.

This year, a total of 109+9* teachers will be honored across various categories. These include 38+9* teachers in the Primary category, 39 in the Secondary category, 19 teachers working in tribal areas (Primary), and 8 teachers for the Savitribai Phule Ideal Teacher Award for Special Social Service. Additionally, awards will be given to 2 Special Teachers (Arts/Sports), 1 teacher working with Divyang students( students with special needs) , and 2 for Scout/Guide.

The award, which has been a cornerstone of educational recognition in Maharashtra since 1962-63, underwent significant updates starting in 2021-22. The Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Teachers' Award now carries a monetary prize of Rs 1,00,000, a substantial increase from its previous amount of Rs 10,000. "This revision underscores the government's commitment to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of teachers who play a crucial role in shaping the future of the state's youth," said an official from the state school education department

"The selection process for this year’s awardees was meticulously conducted by the State Selection Committee, which convened online on August 28, 2024. The committee evaluated numerous candidates based on government-established criteria, ultimately selecting 109 teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching, dedication to students, and significant contributions to the educational system. The award ceremony will take place on Teachers’ Day, 5th September 2024, in Mumbai. This event will honor the selected educators for their outstanding contributions to the state’s educational landscape," the official said.