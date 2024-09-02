The championship, organised by the University Sports Federation of South Africa (USSA) and hosted by the University of Johannesburg in partnership with Squash South Africa, will take place from September 2 to September 8, 2024

Four students from Somaiya Vidyavihar University have been selected to join the six-member team representing India at the 2024 FISU (Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire) World University Championship Squash in Johannesburg.

Aazaz Khan, Director of Somaiya Sports Academy, has been appointed as the Manager of the Indian team going to Johannesburg for the championship.

The selected players—Rahul Baitha, Om Semwal, Suraj Chand, and Nirupama Dubey—will showcase their talents on an international platform, representing their university and the country at the championship.

The event is set to witness fierce competition among 38 universities from across the globe, all vying for the World University Champion title.

Team India was meticulously selected by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) based on the players' outstanding skills, resilience, and dedication.

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University and an avid squash enthusiast with a history of playing for Cornell University, said: “We believe in the critical role of sports in the holistic development of our students. As someone who has played squash at a competitive level, I have always envisioned our university cultivating teams that excel on both national and international stages. It fills me with pride to see our students representing India. I wish them all the best and look forward to more such achievements in the future.”

Aazaz Khan, Director of Somaiya Sports Academy and the appointed Team Manager at the championship, said, "Squash is a sport that challenges one's resilience, strategy, and determination. At Somaiya Sports Academy, we are committed to nurturing these attributes in our students, enabling them to excel both on the court and in life. Seeing our students rise to represent India on an international level is a moment of immense pride, reinforcing our belief in the power of dedication and teamwork.”