Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on Tuesday distributed letters across banks in Thane district of Maharashtra asserting that Marathi should be the primary language of communication with customers, reported the PTI.

They also pulled down a banner outside a bank in the city because it had no Marathi text, according to the PTI.

Thane District's MNS chief Avinash Jadhav said there will be "zero tolerance for disrespect towards Marathi by bank officials and employees."

At his Gudi Padwa rally on Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had reiterated his party's stand on Marathi being made mandatory for official purposes.

Raj Thackeray had delivered a fiery speech two days ago, hitting out at attempts to disrupt communal harmony, raising concerns over river pollution, and warning of strict action against those disrespecting the Marathi language.

Raj Thackeray had urged people to unite under Marathi identity instead of dividing along caste and community lines.

He stated that Marathi must be used in daily interactions and warned of a strong response to incidents where it is ignored. Referring to cases where a private telecom company representative and an employee at a South Mumbai store refused to speak Marathi, he declared, “MNS will deal in its own style with anyone disrespecting Marathi.”

Criticising the pollution of rivers in the name of religion, Raj Thackeray had said, “Lakhs of people fell sick after taking a dip in the Ganga during the Kumbh Mela. This isn’t about disrespecting the river or the sacred event but addressing serious water quality concerns.”

Displaying a video of the Ganga post-Maha Kumbh, he pointed out that Rs 33,000 crore had been spent, yet pollution remained rampant.

“The same situation exists in Maharashtra, where 55 rivers are at risk,” he had said, highlighting the deteriorating condition of Mumbai’s Mithi River.

“Out of Mumbai’s five rivers, four are already dead, and the fifth is on the verge of dying. What is the Pollution Control Board doing?”

Turning to governance, Raj Thackeray slammed the Mahayuti government for failing to fulfil poll promises, such as farm loan waivers and the Rs 2100 monthly payment under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

“Ajit Pawar is asking farmers to clear dues, but where are the promises made?” he had questioned.

