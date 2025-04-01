The villagers alerted the police and informed that they had spotted a sack floating in the Wagh River in Ghatkarpada area in Palghar district, an official said

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a sack dumped in a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The villagers alerted the police on Tuesday morning and informed that they had spotted a sack floating in the Wagh River in Ghatkarpada on the Nashik-Mokhda-Jawhar Road in Palghar district, an official said, according to the PTI.

The official said that the police team found a decomposed body of a woman in her 20s in the sack.

The body was later shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

He said that it appears that the woman was strangled, and her body was packed in a sack and dumped in the river.

A probe has been initiated, the official said, the news agency reported.

Teen couple held for murdering 75-year-old vendor in Palghar district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last month, a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend were detained for allegedly killing a septuagenarian in Palghar district, a police official said earlier, reported news agency PTI.

The official had said that 75-year-old Kishore Brijmohan Mishra, a vendor residing in Naigaon East in Palghar, had gone missing on February 15, after which two teams were formed to trace him.

"As per CCTV footage, he was last seen alighting from a train at Bhayander station with a young girl. We detained her and her boyfriend for questioning. The duo claimed the victim was molesting the girl, following which they decided to kill him," Naigaon police station senior inspector Vijay Kadam had said, reported PTI.

"The two bludgeoned Mishra with stones and tiles near a public toilet. The body was recovered from nearby bushes on February 22. While initially an accidental death case was registered at Uttan Sagri police station, a murder FIR was registered after the minor couple was held weeks later. They were charged with murder and destruction of evidence," Vijay Kadam had earlier said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)