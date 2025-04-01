The probe has revealed that the teacher had allegedly sexually harassed 12-year-old boys between October 2024 and January 2025, an official said

The school's principal had lodged a complaint following an internal inquiry, police said. Representational Pic/File

A teacher of a government-run school in Maharashtra's Latur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing male students, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, based on a complaint, the police had registered a case last week under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Harassment (POCSO) Act and arrested the teacher, an official said.

He said the school's principal lodged the complaint following an internal inquiry.

The probe revealed that the teacher had allegedly sexually harassed 12-year-old boys between October 2024 and January 2025, the official said, as per the PTI.

Bombay High Court denies bail to school bus driver in sexual assault case

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Bombay High Court has denied bail to a school bus driver arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl student in 2023, noting that the offence was "serious, grave and heinous", the PTI reported.

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar also directed for the trial in the case to be concluded expeditiously, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

A copy of the order dated March 20 was made available on Tuesday.

Justice Jamdar said the accused was entrusted with the duty of safely ferrying children to and from the school, and his conduct of stopping the vehicle, taking the victim girl to a secluded spot and sexually assaulting her was a very "serious, grave and heinous" offence, according to the PTI.

The HC bench dismissed the accused's plea seeking bail in the matter, saying no case was made out.

According to the prosecution, the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted a Class 2 student, as per the PTI.

The accused sought bail, citing that he has been in jail since March 2023 and has completed one-third of the maximum sentence that can be imposed on him if convicted.

Justice Jamdar stated that even while granting bail on the grounds of long incarceration, the court has to consider the nature and gravity of the offence committed.

"The material on record clearly shows the involvement of the applicant accused in a very serious and heinous crime where the girl child of eight years has been subjected to sexual assault," the court said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)