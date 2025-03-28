The action against the four, who had formed gangs within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station, was taken under Section 55 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951 on the directives of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Four history-sheeters externed from Latur for one year x 00:00

Four history-sheeters were externed from Latur district limits for a period of one year as part of efforts to curb criminal activities and to maintain law and order, a police official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action against the four, who had formed gangs within the jurisdiction of MIDC police station, was taken under Section 55 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951 on the directives of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he said.

The official identified the four as Latur tehsil residents Abhi alias Basaweshwar Urgunde Patil, Vishal Subhash Urgunde Patil, Sanjay Bharat Mule (all three resident of Raiwadi, Latur tehsil) and Prasad Babruwan Pawar from Nagzari, reported PTI.

The four were involved in crime incidents that disrupted public order, damaged property and instilled fear among law-abiding citizens, he said.

Couple held for killing 'adopted' 4-year-old daughter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

A couple from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has been arrested for allegedly killing their "adopted" 4-year-old daughter, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Sillod residents and accused Fauzia Shaikh (27) and her husband Faheem Shaikh (35) also tried to hush up the alleged crime by attempting to carry out the child's final rites hastily, he said, reported PTI.

The couple has told the police that they had adopted the child, Aayat, six months ago.

The kid was taken to the sub-district hospital around 3 am on Wednesday, but doctors declared her dead, reported PTI.

However, someone from their locality tipped the police that the child did not die of any natural causes, like an illness or some health condition, the official said.

Police moved swiftly and stopped Fauzia and Faheem from burying Aayat's body, which was sent for post-mortem.

"Autopsy pointed to multiple injuries on Aayat's body. Fauzia told the police that she would beat up the child. While we have booked the couple for murder, we are also trying to ascertain if they adopted the child legally," said the official from the Sillod police station, reported PTI.

After the completion of all formalities, the child was buried on Thursday evening. "The parents will be presented in court today (Friday)," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)