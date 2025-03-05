The DB Marg Police in south Mumbai apprehended 20 Bangladeshis during its investigations in a case, said an official

All 20 accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Passport Act. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai Police arrest 20 Bangladeshis from parts of Maharashtra for illegal stay x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has arrested as many as 20 Bangladeshi nationals from different parts of Maharashtra for allegedly illegally staying in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DB Marg Police in south Mumbai apprehended 20 Bangladeshis during its investigations in a case, said an official.

According to the police, the matter came to light after the police arrested one Abusufiyan Shaikh (34) from the Khetwadi area.

“He was apprehended because he had no valid documents,” a police official said, adding that after his apprehension, several teams were formed to arrest other suspects.

The police said that Shaikh was interrogated, and it was revealed that another 19 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had been staying in India for more than a decade.

“Based on Shaikh’s interrogation and with the help of intelligence and technical assistance, we have arrested several others in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Kalyan areas in Maharashtra,” the police officer said.

The police said that the suspects worked in religious institutions in some areas, and some of them also worked as domestic helps.

All 20 accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Passport Act, an official said.