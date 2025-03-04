The constable, Subhash Kangane, was attached to Kurar police station and was residing in Goregaon

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai police constable ends life in Goregaon home x 00:00

A 37-year-old constable with Mumbai police allegedly ended life by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence, an official said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Mumbai's Goregaon area and a investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the constable's extreme step, he said.

As per PTI, the constable, Subhash Kangane, was attached to Kurar police station and was residing in Goregaon. He got married three months back, the official said.

He allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home, the official said.

After receiving information, senior police officials reached the spot and rushed the constable to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, PTI reported.

His family members have been informed about the incident.

On the basis of preliminary findings, an accidental death report (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added, PTI reported.

Two suicides reported in Mumbai on Friday, investigations underway

Two suicides were reported in the city in separate incidents on Friday. In the first incident, a 20-year-old son of a police officer ended his life at his home in Worli. According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the young man was a second-year student at a reputable college. His relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Senior PI Arvind Chandanshive said, “We have not recovered any note so far, and we are investigating the matter. His father works with the Mumbai police.” The police are yet to record the parents’ statements. “His father is on his way home, and his mother is not in a condition to speak due to the sudden loss. We will record their statements to investigate further,” Chandanshive added.

In the second incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhandup, early Friday morning. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video message addressed to his father, stating that no one should be held responsible for his actions.

The Bhandup police, who have registered a case of accidental death, revealed that the deceased worked at a private company. The matter came to light after the man’s father approached the police and shared the video message sent to him on WhatsApp.

(With agency inputs)