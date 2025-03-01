The special 'All Out Operation' was conducted in Mumbai on the intervening night of February 28 and March 1, said an official

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police conducted a special overnight 'All Out Operation' in city and nabbed as many as 12 wanted or absconding accused, the police said on Saturday.

The special 'All Out Operation' was conducted in Mumbai on the intervening night of February 28 and March 1, said an official.

The officials said that the Mumbai Police conducted the special routine operation which began on February 28 at 11 pm and it went on till March 1 at 2:30 am.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and it was monitored by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

Top police officials, including Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Police Commissioners, Divisional Assistant Commissioners, and Senior Police Inspectors, were part of the massive operation.

The motive behind the routine operation is to keep up and maintain the law and order in the city, sources said.

During the operation, the city police officials conducted combing operations at as many as 207 locations across Mumbai which resulted in the arrest of as many as 12 suspects who had either been wanted or absconding in criminal cases, the officials said.

"16 individuals possessing illegal weapons was also taken during the operation," said an official.

The police officials also conducted raids on several illegal activities in the city. The raids were conducted at as many as 14 locations related to gambling and other illegal activities, the police said.

The police has issued non-bailable warrants to at least 46 individuals and 25 individuals were served standing warrants in cases against them.

During the operation, 15 cases were filed against individuals who were found in possession with drugs.

As many as 56 individuals were booked under Sections 120 and 122 of the Maharashtra Police Act for suspicious activities.

As part of the All Out Operation, the police also conducted naka bandis across the city. A total of 113 locations across different police station jurisdictions had checkpoints or "naka bandi" for vehicle inspections and as many as 6,901 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were checked by the police officials.

"Action was taken against 1,891 vehicle drivers under various traffic law violations. At least 70 drivers were charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for driving under the influence of alcohol," said an official.