The bus was heading towards Prabodhankar Thakare Udyan (Sewri) from Backbay Depot when the accident took place, the officials said

An 86-year-old woman was killed on Friday after Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport's (BEST) wet-lease bus runs over her near Byculla telephone exchange in central Mumbai, the officials said.

According to an official statement from BEST, the passenger was fatally injured after being run over by a wet-lease bus in Byculla area of Mumbai. The accident took place around 7:55 am near the Byculla Telephone Exchange, as the bus was heading towards Prabodhankar Thakare Udyan (Sewri) from Backbay Depot.

It said that the bus, which was operating on Route 134, had stopped at a designated bus stop. As the woman passenger who was later identified as Asma Tayyab Bali Antari got down from the bus, she attempted to cross the road from the front of the vehicle. She came into contact with the bus's front left-side tire, causing her to fall and be run over by the bus.

The official statement said that despite immediate efforts, the woman suffered severe head injuries. The police officials reached the spot and rushed her to J.J. Hospital in south Mumbai, but unfortunately, she was declared dead at 8:45 am by the doctors.

The bus involved in the incident was identified as number 6331, and the driver, Dadu Krishna Agiwale, 32, and conductor, Sumeet Sadashiv Pawar, 34, were on duty at the time of the accident, the officials said.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the Command & Control Centre (Traffic) is monitoring the case, the officials.

"The family of the deceased has were informed about the incident and the police are gathering all the necessary details for further investigations, an official said.

In an another incident in December last year, Dikshit Rajput, a 27-year-old man was crushed to death by a wet-lease BEST bus near the Shivaji Nagar junction in Govandi area of Mumbai on December 15.

Dikshit Rajput was a member of the non-teaching staff at a reputed college in Vidyavihar. He was survived by his mother, father and younger brother.

The Deonar police had registered an FIR and had also apprehended the driver of the bus following the incident.