Ulhnathan Arunachalam. Pic/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police's Economic offenses Wing (EOW) on Friday appealed to people to help trace ab accused in New India Co-Operative Bank case and announced reward for any clues leading to his arrest.

The police has also released the picture of the accused in the case and identified him as Ulhnathan Arunachalam, also known as Arun.

The EOW said that the accused in the case, is charged with misappropriating large sum of money and despite extensive efforts, the police have been unable to locate the accused so far.

"To assist in the investigation, the police are offering a reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the accused. The identity of the person providing the information will be kept confidential," the official announcement from EOW said.

Earlier, the EOW arrested the son of Arunachalam, a businessman, wanted in connection with the embezzlement of Rs 122 crore at the New India Co-operative Bank, an official said.

The EOW on Thursday arrested Manohar Arunachalam (33), the son of absconding accused Unnathan Arunachalam, the official said.

He is the fourth accused arrested in connection with the New India Co-Operative Bank scam case, an official had said.

The EOW had earlier arrested three persons, including the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun, in connection with the New India Co-Operative Bank scam.

The case was registered on the complaint of Devarshi Ghosh, the bank's acting chief executive officer, at Dadar Police Station on Friday. The investigation was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police and Mehta was arrested for the alleged embezzlement of Rs 122 crore from the Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches of New India Cooperative Bank.

An official earlier said Manohar allegedly helped his father, Unnathan Arunachalam alias Arun Bhai, to flee, and a probe has revealed that he was with his father when the latter absconded.

The EOW officials have been searching for Unnathan Arunachalam for the last several days, and a lookout circular has been issued against him

According to the EOW, the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, allegedly gave Rs 50 crore to Unnathan Arunachalam, who is in the business of solar panels.